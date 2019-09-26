Clear

Limestone County Investigator Fired

Longtime Investigator fired from sheriff's office.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Limestone County Investigator Fired

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 news. the investigator who filed a federal lawsuit against the limestone county sheriff's office - was fired by sheriff mike blakely! blakely himself is under a criminal indictment! leslie ramsey tells us, no reason was given for her termination. she filed the lawsuit in 2017 -- saying she was sexually assaulted by now-chief deputy fred sloss. the case isn't scheduled to go to trial until september of next year. waay 31 is working to find more information.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events