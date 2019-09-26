Speech to Text for Limestone County Investigator Fired

waay 31 news. the investigator who filed a federal lawsuit against the limestone county sheriff's office - was fired by sheriff mike blakely! blakely himself is under a criminal indictment! leslie ramsey tells us, no reason was given for her termination. she filed the lawsuit in 2017 -- saying she was sexually assaulted by now-chief deputy fred sloss. the case isn't scheduled to go to trial until september of next year. waay 31 is working to find more information.