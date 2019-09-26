Speech to Text for Huntsville City Council Meeting

see some rain.. happening today. huntsville city council members are scheduled to vote on whether they will override mayor tommy battle's veto of pay raises. this comes after a pay raise for all council members and the mayor was approved at the beginning of the month... mayor tommy battle then vetoed the decision the very next day. waay 31's casey albritton joins us now with what we can expect at today's council meeting. casey? i spoke to several council members yesterday and they have very different opinions on if they should get a pay raise... we know at least one council member will vote with the mayor against the raise tonight. if council members vote to override the mayor's veto, then mayor tommy battle's salary could increase by 40 thousand dollars. the council president's and member's salaries could increase by at least 10 thousand dollars each. mayor tommy battle says he is satisfied with the money he makes. but council president, devyn keith, says he realizes this is a public servant position, but being on council is a full-time job. council member, will culver says he agrees with keith. we're not expecting to even survive, let alone get rich as an elected official, but we just want the pay to be compensatory to the work that we do. on the other hand, council member bill kling says he thinks a smaller pay raise would be more reasonable. i understand that there hasn't been a pay raise in about 12 or 13 years, we could certainly do a little something, maybe something similar to what we do for city employees. but we need to get all six elected officials to work together and come up with a consensus. council member frances akridge also tells me she will be voting to override the mayor's veto. they tell me they need 4 out of 5 votes to override it. the meeting begins at tonight at 6 p-m. live in jackson county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.