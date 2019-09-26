Speech to Text for 18-Wheeler Flipped In Woodville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-- cleanup after this 18 wheeler flipped on its side and ran off a road. it happened in the town of woodville on highway 72. waay31'scaseyalbritton is live at the scene with when crews will be back out there.. after crews worked for hours last night... you can see they have a long way to go... the 18-wheeler is still out here and this morning crews are expected to haul it out of the grass. take a look at this video from yesterday... the driver of the 18-wheeler, mark gibson, told us he noticed one of his tires popped as he was heading eastbound. gibson said he started sliding against the guard rails, and then the vehicle lost too many tires and he went over the edge. officials say no one was hurt in the wreck. the accident happened a quarter to six yesterday evening... and crews worked for several hours to clear out the area. luckily, the plastic pellets that the 18-wheeler was carrying, did not spill out. crews tell us they will be back out this morning around 7 a-m to unload the cargo on the 18-wheeler... then they will replace some of the tires in order to haul it out of the ditch. we're told this process could take several hours, so we'll keep you updated on waay-tv.com. live in woodville, casey albritton, waay 31