Speech to Text for Vehicle Pursuit With Shots Fired

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm marie waxel.... with pat simon. we're following breaking news this morning. huntsville police say there was a car chase that ended in shots fired by an officer and someone in the car! no one was hurt. it ended at laverne drive and euclid road waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the scene.. rodneya -- we hear officers used spike strips to end the chase! we know three men ran from the car... two of them were caught... police are still looking for the third one this morning... they had canine dogs out searching but have since released the perimeter... they believe they have the shooter in custody and are now interviewing the suspects that are in custody reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31