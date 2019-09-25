Speech to Text for Second teen hit by car in three days

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information tonight -- a 13 year old is recovering in huntsville hospital after being hit by a car in decatur. this is the second time in three days a teenager in decatur has been hit while trying to cross the street. waay31's steven dilsizian is working to learn more about today's incident. he joins us live now. i'm here at the intersection of sixth avenue and prospect drive in decatur. at 4:15, decatur police say a teenager was running across the street when he was hit by a car. i've left a message with police trying to find out if the teenager was using the crosswalk. if you remember, just two days ago, a seventh grader from decatur middle school did the exact same thing. it's a familiar scene for one decatur man i talked to... take sot: matthew smith - lives in decatur "i have actually been hit by a car before" 12 years ago... as a 10 year old... matthew smith still remembers it clear as day. take sot: matthew smith - lives in decatur "i'm hit, i hold out my arms like this to protect myself, and i get hit and roll off into the dirt" smith tells me he was riding a skateboard across the streets of decatur, not in the crosswalk. he sustained a serious arm injury. as he went on a walk today near his house, he saw flashing lights coming from 6th avenue. take sot: matthew smith - lives in decatur "i was completely speechless, i had a feeling in my gut something wasn't quite right" on wednesday afternoon, decatur police say a 13 year old was hit by a car when running across the street. police say the child had minor injuries and was taken to huntsville hospital for women and children. just 48 hours earlier... a seventh grade boy was struck by a high schooler driving on somerville road. he tried running across the street outside of the crosswalk to get to an alley. the school district tells me there are no sidewalks on beech street, and many students do the same thing to get home. tonight, decatur city councilwoman paige bibbee tells me an alabama department of transportation grant was approved in november of 2018 to add sidewalks to beech street. she says sidewalk work could start before christmas. decatur city schools is urging parents to talk to their kids about safely crossing the street and using crosswalks. smith says... take it from him. take sot: matthew smith - lives in decatur "make darn sure you pay attention to where you're going on the street" decatur city schools says the seventh grader was released from the hospital. it's unclear if the victim today is a student as well. police tell me in both accidents, the drivers will not face any charges. live in decatur -- sd -- waay31 news.