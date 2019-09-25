Speech to Text for Crews cleaning up after 18-wheeler wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin tonight with breaking news. crews are working to clean up after an 18-wheeler flipped onto its side and off the road. it happened on highway 72 east in the town of woodville in jackson county. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at the scene. he was the first reporter to arrive there. will, what do we know about the wreck and what's the timeline on the cleanup effort? crews have been working out here for hours. take a look at your screen. this is what it was like when we got here. crews have been on the scene since about quarter till six. the driver of the 18-wheeler told me he noticed one of his tires popped as he was heading eastbound. he managed to keep it out of the rest of traffic and there was one thing on his mind. "get it back on the road. get it back on the road and slow it down. and it was already too late." gibson said once he started sliding against the guard rails, he lost too many tires and he went over the edge. fortunately neither he nor anyone else was hurt in the wreck. fire officials tell me once the pellets are loaded off of the truck they will work to flip it and haul it out. but they said it could still be hours before they are cleared from here. reporting live in woodville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.