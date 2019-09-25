Clear

Will Ignont leaves Tennessee

Buckhorn grad no long at Volunteer.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 10:35 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Will Ignont leaves Tennessee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another player has left the tennessee football program, this time it hits close to home. former buckhorn football player will ignont, is the latest player to hang up his vols uniform. head coach jeremy pruitt said in his wednesday teleconference ingnont left for quote personal reasons. the middle linebacker started the first couple of games but did not travel this past saturday to florida. ignont was a four star recruit out of buckhorn... he's the third player to leave tennessee this week!!! the vols are struggling this season.. their lone win was over chattanooga, a fcs team. tennessee is off this week, before playing
Huntsville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events