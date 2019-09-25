Speech to Text for North Alabama teams undefeated through five games

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on record watch for ya. after this week, only five weeks remain in the high school football regular season.. playoffs start in november.. at the midway point who's still undefeated. in 1a- decatur heritage, mars hill bible. the panters are the defending 1a state champs 2a- fyffe the defending 2a state champs... and red bay none in 3a or 4a... to five a 5a- russellville 6a muscle shoals and fort payne 7a austin and sparkman the teams meet up next friday at sparkman!!! ad-lib sports cross