Speech to Text for Josh Pearson OVC honors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when you're wearing number 11 and your twitter handle is baby julio... you are trying to be one of the best receivers in the league. josh pearson is living up to the name and number again this week. his performance against u-n-a earned him ovc offensive player of the week. the decatur native had seven catches for a career high 149 yards and three touchdowns.. taking down the lions 30-12. pearson showed off in front of the home crowd, and is now second in jsy history in career touchdowns with 22. hes one away from tying the all time record. i wont be satisfied until i get a national championship. conference championships are great, but i want a national championship. pearson and jsu open up conference play against austin peay saturday. we'll