Former Warden: Suspect Never Should've Been Paroled

hours after we learned that parole hearings won't start for another month and a half in order to comply with new laws -- we're uncovering more about the case that started the reform effort. waay 31's i-team sat down with one of jimmy spencer's former wardens. spencer is the parolee who's now the suspect in a guntersville triple homicide. we discovered there were several times he should have been sent back to prison after his release. the former warden told waay 31's greg privett about warning signs that could have kept spencer locked up. "i wouldn't have let him out." david wise was the warden at st. clair correctional facility "oh, i knew him at st. clair. and he was trouble. i don't know how he got out." wise has choice words about jimmy spencer. "he was just, for lack of a better term, scum." spencer's charged in the killings of a guntersville grandmother . her grandson visiting from huntsville and the woman's neighbor. "i sized him up. he was a troublemaker. he got some disciplinary reports. he didn't get along well with the staff. he had a terrible record." the murders happened in july of last year. the alabama board of pardons and paroles released spencer six months earlier. "i would say the judgment wasn't good on that one." "i knew that inmate. and he never should have been let out. spencer is one of those that should have never been let out." standup "there was a long list of warning signs that could have kept jimmy spencer locked up. spencer had trouble coping inside prison walls. h e had violent outbursts, broke rules and constantly challenged corrections officers." "if you can't get along inside there, what makes you think you can get along outside here. and to me, no convict should get out on parole. i don't care what he's convicted of if he can't show respect for the staff and the rules and regulation of the facility." even so . wise says deciding whether to release an inmate on parole means weighing risk. "i think it's a very difficult job to do. it's a risk. and any way you look at it, corrections and parole are in the risk business. it's just the way it is. you take a risk any time you let one out." he said even a non-violent inmate could do the unthinkable. "he could get out and kill somebody the next day." wise insists there were missed opportunities to lock him back inside prison walls. "what really bothers me about the spencer case is they were notified when he left that halfway house or whatever it was down in birmingham. and no action was taken. they didn't find him. they should have found him and locked him back up then." david wise says alabama's parole board should listen closely to corrections officers. they know the inmates. "you have to really really get inside the guy's head. why don't you call that corrections officer that's been walking around with this guy for ten years and ask him some questions. "what about that correctional officer down in that cell block? he talked to him every day. he's the one that watched his habits every day. he's the one or she's the one that knows this guy personally. why not talk to them?" greg privett, waay 31 news. as you heard -- signs were missed inside the prison -- but missteps continued once he was released, spencer's discplinary records from his time behind bars include more than 50 reports -- among them escape attempts and assaults. but the board let him out anyway. for a full look at the system and tools that said spencer had a "low to medium risk of re-offending" -- head to waay t-v dot com. you