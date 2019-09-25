Speech to Text for Longtime Investigator Fired From Sheriff's Office

new details...tonight . the attorney of the limestone county investigator who was fired says they believe sheriff mike blakely's actions were unlawful. leslie ramsey filed a federal lawsuit saying she was sexually assaulted by the sheriff's office chief deputy. ramsey said the criminally indicted sheriff didn't give a reason for firing her. waay 31's sydney martin is live outside her attorney's office in huntsville this afternoon. she's working to learn more about the case. sydney? dan, najahe- i've reached out to the sheriff's office, h-r department, commission and county administrator today. nearly 5 hours later -- no one has gotten back with me to answer questions about why leslie ramsey was fired by sheriff mike blakely. ramsey's attorney tells me they plan to appeal the decision the sheriff made to terminate her. no one in limestone county has responded to our requests to answer questions about why investigator leslie ramsey was fired on tuesday. we've sent an open records request for the personnel file for leslie ramsey, chief deputy fred sloss along with sheriff mike blakely. ramsey said she wasn't given a reason from criminally indicted sheriff mike blakely for why she was fired. ramsey filed a federal lawsuit in 2017 after she said that chief deputy fred sloss ran his hands across her breasts and crotch and said if she showed him her breasts he would promote her to captain. sloss is the second in command after the now criminally indicted sheriff mike blakely. ramsey claims the sheriff punished her for coming forward with the accusations. the lawsuit claims just days after she filed a grievance about the sexual assault by sloss..the sheriff demoted her in 2017 and continued to punish her. ramsey states in her lawsuit after filing a complaint with the equal employment opportunity commission she was given back her role as investigator in 2018. blakely is currently facing 13 criminal charges for theft and ethics violations. none of the charges are thought to be directly linked to ramsey's lawsuit. ramsey's termination comes about one month after the sheriff's arrest. ramsey said no reason was given for her termination . the sexual assault lawsuit isn't scheduled to go to trial until september of next year. as of yesterday, ramsey is no longer an investigator with the sheriff's office. however, her attorney tells me they plan to appeal her termination. again, about 5 hours after we started contacting the sheriff's office and the commission we are still waiting to hear back from them tonight. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.