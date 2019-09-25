Speech to Text for Parole Hearings Start Again On November 5th

dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. to start complinace with the new parole law... part of it included victim notification. waay31's breken terry is live with how many of these postponed hearings are from north alabama, breken? i learned at least 12 cases from north alabama are among the 627 postponed hearings. these specific hearings don't have new dates yet. but i spoke with one victim from a case right here in lauderdale county who was properly notified and he's glad the man who almost beat him to death will do more time behind bars. poole- he beat me for like six hours, or that's what the police told me with a metal pipe, cut my clothes off, wrapped me in a rug and threw me in a junk pile and left me for dead. donnie poole was almost beaten to death by this man roger thompson. thompson pled guilty to second degree assault in 2011, which landed him a 20 year sentence under the habitual offender act.... but poole still suffers from the attack. poole- i can't pick up my little girl because i can't pick up over ten pounds plus my doctors told me i am going to be in pain the rest of my life. thompson served less than half his sentence, so poole was a little surprised when he was notified about a parole hearing scheduled for september 12. but within days of taking charge of the parole board, judge charles graddick postponed more than 600 hearings... including thompsons. graddick blamed former leaders failure to make any changes to the system the state called broken. poole hopes these changes take the board in the right direction. poole- i think these people might do a better job than the ones they had who were trying to bring these people up for early parole. we know graddick's team said they found issues with victim notification and not giving victims 30 days notice of hearings. i'm still working to learn if any of these cases could have been early parole hearings, which would be illegal under the new law. live in flo bt waay31.