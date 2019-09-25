Speech to Text for Parole Hearings Rescheduled For This November

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the waay31 i-team discovered more than 600 delayed parole hearings still need new dates. we learned scheduled hearings in compliance with new laws will start november 5th. the i-team also learned today - at least 12 of the delayed cases are from north alabama. these are the mugshots of some of those inmates who won't be back on our streets anytime in the near future. waay31's breken terry is live after speaking with a "victim service officer" on the changes new parole board leaders are trying to make, breken? the woman i spoke with has been a victim service officer for 15 years, which means the minute a victims family gets in the justice system shes with them every step of the way... and she has to deal witt the parole board a lot. tidwell- i would say a dozens times over the years where people weren't notified and people coming up for early parole that shouldn't have been coming up for paorle. victim service officer deanna tidwell is with the lauderdale county district attorney's office. she told me sometimes victims would get notified about parole hearings and other times they wouldn't. tidwell- they didn't have current information sometimes or they just didn't have a reason. tidwell said she understands mistakes happen. but said the parole board made too many especially when it came to violent criminals up for parole before they should've been. tidwell- we've actually had that happen on a few occassions and we wrote them letters to say by statue this person is not even elligible for parole at this time and they cancelled them. tidwell is hoping for a better system when hearings start again in november. name replaced eddie cook as the leader of the alabama board of pardons and parole. late last week, we learned name is replacing lyn head as the boards chairperson. tidwell- they are taking the time now to look and see what they need to do correctly or how to fix things. graddick's team told us in the past that victim notification issues were just the tip of the iceburg when it comes to the mess past leadership left the department in.