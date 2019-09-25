Speech to Text for How Firefighters Are Dealing With The Fire Alert

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the hot, dry weather is causing fires like these, to pop up. there has been nearly 20 fires so far this week in huntsville. and tonight ... the entire state is under a fire alert. thanks for joining us, i'm najahe sherman and i'm dan shaffer waay31s sierra phillips is live at the north huntsville fire station where she learned ... not everyone is taking heed. sierra? regardless of the weather .... it's illegal to burn inside the huntsville city limits. but right now, it's especially important to obey that rule. i spent the day with huntsville fire and can show you exactly why. mckenzie - "its quite a few for us." huntsville fire captain frank mckenzie tells me his department has responded to 19 outside fires this week. mckenzie- "in these conditions they do ramp up." and, they pose additional dangers when structures catch fire. that's why they'll call in extra units and pay careful attention to nearby grass and buildings. 10 minutes after my conversation with the captain we met again as firefighters responded to another outdoor fire. a family was burning leaves outside and a neighbor called after seeing barreling smoke. parker- "we were cleaning up all the leaves that had built up here about 5 or 6 years" what christine parker didn't realize is it's illegal to burn in huntsville at any time. 3 fire trucks responded to her home. she agreed to chat with me about it to spread the word. parker- "i hope everybody knows before you have to call them out again." clearing your property of brush will help protect your home from fire ... but not, says captain mckenzie ... if you're burning them to get rid of them. mckenzie- "anything that can possibly cause a spark can catch your grass on and spread really really fast." if you're caught burning inside the city limits, you can get a fine. the fire alert will remain in effect until we get a good rain. reporting live in huntsville, sierra phillips waay31 news.