Speech to Text for Fastcast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

could be a factor. casey... this morning nancy pelosi is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of president donald trump. the inquiry comes after reports that the president may have sought ukrainian help in his re-election bid. if the house judiciary passes articles of impeachment, then the house needs a simple majority of 218 votes in favor of it... and the senate needs 2/3s of the vote to move forward and eventually have president trump