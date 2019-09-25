Clear
Posted: Sep 25, 2019 4:33 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 4:33 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

could be a factor. casey... this morning nancy pelosi is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of president donald trump. the inquiry comes after reports that the president may have sought ukrainian help in his re-election bid. if the house judiciary passes articles of impeachment, then the house needs a simple majority of 218 votes in favor of it... and the senate needs 2/3s of the vote to move forward and eventually have president trump
