Boaz Child Abuse Arrest

waay t-v dot com this morning a woman is charged with several counts of aggravated child abuse! court documents say brandy firestone hit children with her hands and with other objects! waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live with what we know about her arrest so far. pat..marie..the details in this case are just so heartbreaking... we looked at the warrants for firestone and that's where we learned some of the abuse to the child includes hitting the child with a spatula and leaving bruises. take another look at her mug shot... according to warrants -- brandy firestone not only beat the child with a spatula but it says she also choked the child. the warrant also details firestone verbally abusing the child. and there's a second child listed as being abused by brandy as well. the warrants say she also verbally abused the boy telling him no one would miss him if he died. firestone is still in jail on a 150-thousand-dollar cash bond. she is not allowed to have any contact with her victims. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.