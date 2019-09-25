Speech to Text for Orion Spacecraft Production

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nasa is setting in motion the next orion spacecraft production lines -- and awarded the contract to a business with a hub in huntsville! nasa awarded the orion production and operations contract to lockheed martin. this comes after lockheed martin announced an expansion in huntsville -- bringing 200 jobs with it. the production line is set to support as many as 12 artemis missions. the contract includes a maximum of 12 spacecrafts -- and is set through the year 20-30.