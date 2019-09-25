Clear
Orion Spacecraft Production

NASA contracts Orion spacecraft production to Lockheed Martin. This contract will bring 200 jobs, and is set through 2030.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 8:50 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones

nasa is setting in motion the next orion spacecraft production lines -- and awarded the contract to a business with a hub in huntsville! nasa awarded the orion production and operations contract to lockheed martin. this comes after lockheed martin announced an expansion in huntsville -- bringing 200 jobs with it. the production line is set to support as many as 12 artemis missions. the contract includes a maximum of 12 spacecrafts -- and is set through the year 20-30.
