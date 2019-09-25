Clear
New Programs Offered at UNA

UNA will offer new a new degree program and degree in Fall of 2020

new this morning. the university of north alabama is debuting a new degree program and degree option for students next fall! this is according to the times daily. graduate students will be able to enroll in an online "master of science and applied manufacturing engineering" program. undergrads who are seeking a "bachelor of science in engineering technology" will be able to choose "bio- engineering" as a focus. both options will be within the college of arts of science and will be availbile beginning fall 2020.
