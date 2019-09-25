Speech to Text for Morgan County Commission on New Law

now to morgan county where the commission calls a new online sales tax unconstitutiona l! the new law sponsored by senator aurthur orr from deactur -- only impacts morgan county. at last night's commission meeting -- members did not pass a resolution that would distribute the revenue as the law states. more than 90-percent of online sales tax would go to the school districts, 5 percent to the commission and 1-point-5 to the volunteer fire departments. right now -- the commission gets one million dollars from online sales tax revenue. when you say a million and then you drop it to 5 percent... we go from a million to 50 thousand we reached out to the commission's attorney to find out why they say this law is unconstitutional -- and we're waiting to hear back. the new law was set to go into effect on october first.