Speech to Text for Impeachment Inquiry

this morning we are hearing from you-- after house speaker, nancy pelosi, announced a formal impeachment inquiry of president donald trump yesterday evening waay 31's casey albritton is live with what the reactions have been so far. casey? on our facebook post about the impeachment inquiry... we have received 453 comments... some of them in support of the impeachment, and others criticizing pelosi's announcement. take a look...sandra hickman, says the impeachment is "long overdue. speaker pelosi took action today to protect our democracy and send a message that 'no one is above the law'" frank chaney says "she is not going to have the votes and once again wasted taxpayers money." starr pepper says "donald trump is not going anywhere! he will be reelected next year, and that is what they are all afraid of!" bill galey says "what he did was hashtag-treason. if you continue to support a traitor, then you are also a traitor." congressman mo brooks also gave his opinion... he made a long post on twitter... the end of it says "in any event, i will abide by my oath of office to defend and protect the constitution. i will examine all evidence. i will apply that evidence to governing federal criminal statutes. i will apply 14th amendment equal protection principles. i will vote accordingly. we want to hear your thoughts... go to our facebook page and comment on our post on the impeachment inquiry. if you want more information on the story, head to our website on waay-tv.com. pat. you might be wondering what comes next after the announcement of the impeachment inquiry... president trump promised to relasese the transcript of that phone conversation with the ukrainian president. we could see that today. also -- speaker pelosi is gave the president until thursday to release the whistleblower complaint about the phone call. right now it's in the hands of the inspector general. to find out more about what comes next in this impeachment inquiry you can head to our website --