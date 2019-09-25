Speech to Text for Drowning At Big Spring Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're taking a live look at breaking news out of huntsville... police are now investigating a drowning that happened at big spring park. thanks for joining us on this wednesday morning on september 25. i'm marie waxel. and i'm pat simon. huntsville police tells us a 59-year-old homeless man was found in the pond early this morning. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at big spring park with what we know about the investigation. pat...marie...huntsville police tell me the man -- who has not been identified yet -- was confined to a wheelchair. right now they're still working to find out exactly how he ended up in the water and how long he was in the water for. here's what we know so far... a hospital employee on his break called 9-1-1 to report a body in the water. when hemsi arrived they pulled the man and his wheelchair out of the pond...the man was pronounced dead on scene. police told me they did find cans of alcohol nearby and that could be a cause -- something they are still investigating. in the last hour i spoke to another homeless man who talked to the man in the wheelchair for three hours last night. he was shocked when i told him what happened. again huntsville police are still investigating. foul play is not suspected. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. is the park back open