Speech to Text for Impeachment Inquiry

this morning -- president trump's job could be on the line. the speaker of the house, nancy pelosi launches a formal impeachment inquiry. the actions of the trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections. therefore, today, i am announcing the house of representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. this is the most direct step take by house democratic leaders to embrace impeachment proceedings. waay 31's casey albritton is live in studio to tell us what comes next.. marie...pat... this impeachment inquiry comes after reports that the president may have sought a foreign government's help in his reelection bid. here's a look at what we know right now... reports say president trump allegedly reached out to ukraine's leader to help investigate former vice president, joe biden, who is also a front runner in the presidential race. nancy pelosi made a statement saying "no one is above the law." a-b-c news reports that 183 members of congress wants the impeachment inquiry. president trump responded, saying a formal impeachment inquiry would be "positive"... because if the democrats pursue the impeachment, they will lose in next years elections. now here's the next steps for the house... pelosi says the house committees will continue investigating allegations against president trump... but under the official impeachment inquiry. once the house judiciary passes articles of impeachment, then the house needs a simple majority vote in favor of it... but two-thirds of the senate is needed to move forward and eventually have president trump removed from office. in the next half hour we will take a look at your responses to the call for impeachment... stay with us, we'll have that at 5:30. live in the studio, casey albritton,