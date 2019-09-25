Speech to Text for Drowning At Big Spring Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're taking a live look at breaking news out of huntsville... police are now investigating a drowning that happened at big spring park. thanks for joining us on this wednesday morning on september 25. i'm marie waxel. and i'm pat simon. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at big spring park with what we know about the investigation. pat...marie...the huntsville police department crime scene unit is here on scene and at last check the investigator was on the way. right now we know huntsville police received the call at two- 48 that there was a person and a wheelchair in the water. hemsi arrived and pulled a man and a wheelchair out of the river -- the man was pronounced dead here on scene. investigators are working to determine exactly what happened. the man has not yet been identified so next of kin has not been notified. once we learn more information we'll update you both here and online. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.