Wednesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we start with waay 31's rodneya ross. huntsville police are investigating after a man's body is found in the pond at big spring park. they say a 59-year-old homeless man who was confined to a wheelchair was found by a hospital employee just before three this morning. hemsi pulled his body from the water and pronounced him dead on scene. they tell us foul play is not suspected but alcohol could be a factor. casey... this morning nancy pelosi is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of president donald trump. the inquiry comes after reports that the president may have sought ukrainian help in his re-election bid. if the house judiciary passes articles of impeachment, then the house needs a simple majority of 218 votes in favor of it... and the senate needs 2/3s of the vote to move forward and eventually have president trump removed from office. marie. this morning a woman is charged with 3 counts of aggravated child abuse! court documents say brandy firestone not only beat the child with a spatula but also choked the child. documents say she also verbally abused the child and said no one would miss him if he died. a lauderdale county community is mourning the loss of one of their own, after the sudden death of a high school senior. 17-year-old victoria elliot died in a crash in greenhill yesterday morning. authorities say she was on her way to school when her car was hit by a truck. elliot died at the scene. the principal at rogers high school told us victoria always had