Speech to Text for State poverty rates for children stay stagnant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening right now -- despite the explosion in economic growth in alabama ...many children are still living in poverty. and according to a report out today -- the number hasn't changed in a decade! now -- one local charity is working to meet the urgent needs of low-income families here in huntsville. they tell us poverty isn't a problem that can be solved in one conversation ... it's a slow-moving train that will require a lot of people working together. waay 31's alexis scott tells us more. kristin hays, christmas charities year round "the more we can provide the total gambit of services for a child the much better off they're going to be, as well as their parents," kristin hayes is the executive director of christmas charities year round. her team has something called a charity tracker where they work with several agencies to help low-income families. she finds it upsetting that the number of alabama kids living in concentrated poverty, hasn't changed in a decade. but it's fuel to work harder. kristin hays, christmas charities year round "we're stronger together and that's what this community is committed to doing," the report out tuesday from the casey foundation, found alabama is one of 11-states with an unchanged rate in the last decade. the u-s census bureau defines poverty as a family of four, making slightly less than 25- thousand dollars. concentrated poverty, is a neighborhood where 30- percent of residents live in poverty. in alabama, 15-percent of kids living in concentrated poverty. they tend to lack access to healthy food and quality healthcare... and have a higher risk of disease when they age. hays says she believes organizations like hers, are making a difference. they offer free health care for children in schools...access to meals in after school care ... and provide clothing year round. kristin hays, christmas charities year round "we can do a lot of things for that child and so the fact that we're all in a school together is really a great effort" reporting in huntsville, alexis scott, waay-31 news. christmas charities is connected with school districts to help kids who need emergency items ... anything from clothing to furniture to medical equipment. hays told us if there's something they can't provide... they know who to call. the casey foundation recommends state and local agencies offer more affordable housing in concentrated poverty communities. and offer economic options to help families leave those neighborhoods