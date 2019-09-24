Speech to Text for County commission calls new law unconstitutional

new at 10 -- a new law that would give a majority of online sales tax revenue to morgan county schools is being called unconstitutiona l! morgan county commissioners say - for now - they won't disperse the one million dollars as the law requires. waay31's steven dilsizian is following this closely and joins us live with a breakdown of the new law. in my hands is a copy of senate bill 344, sponsored by senator arthur orr from decatur. the new law goes into effect only in morgan county on october 1st, with more than 90 percent of online sales tax funds going to the school districts. what's left? just 5 percent for the morgan county commission. take sot: ray long - morgan county commission chairman "spots in there that this firm, constitutional experts, say that it violates the constitution of alabama" morgan county commission chair ray long says a team of attorneys believes a new law that gives almost all online sales tax revenue to school districts... shouldn't be allowed. take sot: ray long - morgan county commission chairman "when you say a million and then you drop it to 5 percent... we go from a million to 50 thousand" senator arthur orr, who sponsored this bill during the recent legislative session, tells me sales tax revenue always go to the schools and when internet sales started to rise, the schools wanted to receive the funds. they asked him to propose this bill on their behalf. orr says people in montgomery believe it is constitutional. long tells me the commission has been trying to speak with lawmakers about the legality of this bill but haven't gotten anywhere. he says a team of attorney's researched the law and informed him they believe it shouldn't be allowed. i tried contacting bill justice, the attorney working with the commission, to find out why they believe this law is unconstitutiona l. i have yet to hear back. long says only having 5 percent of online sales tax revenue in the budget would hinder their ability to help the county. take sot: ray long - morgan county commission chairman "right now all the money comes to the county commission, goes to the general fund, and we use it for the needs of the county, we have needs just like everybody else" the law states volunteer fire departments would see 1.5 percent of the revenue as well. i reached out to school districts and fire departments to see if they had a comment. i have not heard back from any of them yet. live in decatur -- sd -- waay31