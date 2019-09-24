Speech to Text for Fire investigation underway after house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start tonight with breaking news! you're looking at video from a neighbor of a house fire in huntsville. it started around 7 o'clock tonight on tyler road. that's just north-east of the intersection of university drive and jordan lane. thank for joining us, i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at the scene where crews are still working. will, what's the scene like now? take a look at your screen... this is what the scene was like for a few hours while firefighters worked to put out hot spots at the home. homeowner johnny coleman said he was across the street mowing his neighbor's lawn when he turned around and saw flames coming out of his garage. he and another neighbor tried to put the fire out with a garden hose, but it was moving too quickly. his wife was able to get out of the house with their two, small dogs. coleman said he's grateful that no one was hurt. i'm just glad it happened at this time versus us in the house, sleeping. it could've been worse. so they're just items and we can replace items. you can't replace a life. there are two other adults who live in the home, but they were not there at the time of the fire. fire officials say there's extensive damage to part of the house and smoke damage in the rest. the red cross was also out here to help the family. the cause of the fire is now under investigation. reporting live on tyler road, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.