09/24/19 Late Weather

meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. thankfully there are some chances for rain late wednesday night and into thursday. a system of showers and embedded thunderstorms may drop into north alabama early thursday morning. some data keeps this system just to our north in tennessee so it is possible that we remain dry. whether we see rain or not the threat will finish up around sunrise thursday morning so no major issues for thursday afternoon activities. the other big story this week will be highs that run 10-20 degrees above normal. by friday we will be within a couple of degrees of records highs each day through early next week. thanks, kate. we'll check back in with you later in the show. four suspected drug smugglers are in custodyafter the u-s coast guard captured a homemade sub off the pacific coast of columbia. we'll tell you how much the drugs would've been worth. we have a breaking news update for you tonight. within the last 15 minutes fire crews left the scene of a hosue fire on taylor road in huntsville.