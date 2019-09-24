Speech to Text for Madison County Doesn't Have Transportation Plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 has learned madison county is the only county in alabama to not formally adopt a transportation plan, as required by the "rebuild alabama act." madison county stands to gain 2 million dollars from the 6 cent tax increase that went into affect the first of the month. waay31s sierra phillips spent the day calling officials to find out why madison county missed the deadline. i've learned today the deadline to adopt the plan and submit a list of priority projects, was august 30th. i've also learned not all counties made the deadline....but as it stands right now madison county is the only one that hasn't submitted its plan. and some tax payers tell me that's frustrating. white- "people need to know....if you're gonna spend all that money." richard white isn't a fan of the gas tax increase to begin with. white- "let me keep it in my pocket." ...but he says now that he's paying an extra 6-cents at the pump, he wants to know what his money is paying for. as it turns out, the law requires counties to be transparent. the "rebuild alabama act", whic governor kay ivey signed this year, required every county to adopt an annual transportation plan detailing what projects it would prioritize with anticipated revenue from the gas tax increase. i spent the day trying to find out why madison county is late to report. i reached out to the governor's office and alabama department of transportation, both referred me to the madison county commission. a commission official told me the roads to be picked are on the agenda for next weeks meeting, but they couldn't tell me about the deadline or why they missed it. i called the commission chairman and i'm waiting to hear back. the executive director of the association of county commissions, which posts each county's plan, provided some insight into what might've happened. he told me because this is the first year for the requirement, there will be some issues to overcome. and madison county has been considering quote "a number of issues when it comes to the revenue." taking a look across north alabama, colbert, limestone, morgan and marshall all submitted their plans before august 28th. colbert was the earliest to submit and had the most projects requested by far. until white knows for sure what roads will be fixed in madison county, he's holding out hope it's the road he lives on. white- "chunks of concrete come out everyday....its all to pieces." we learned from the association of commissions, that while the deadline was the end of last month, there's no penalty in the law for missing it. reporting live