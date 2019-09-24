Speech to Text for Domestic Violence Responder Program

domestic violence tears apart families and communities. breaking the cycle is far from easy. but huntsville police created a unique partnership to help start the healing process. as waay 31's marie waxel explains... they're leading the nation in helping domestic violence victims. nats sirens domestic violence. a vicious cycle. bc"you see things, and things that we have seen that maybe see in a movie, we've actually seen in person and it's devastating" for the last 21 years, huntsville police have partnered with crisis services of north alabama to help break the cycle... one call at a time. bc"we are assigned at the precinct during roll call your officer and we go everywhere they go" bobbie conner is a domestic violence responder. her job... to ride with officers like leah henry... serving as a victim's advocate on the front lines. bc"a lot of times they'd rather talk to us than the officer because we're not wearing a uniform." lh"they have our backs and i have their backs and we just we do what we do." working hand-in-hand to educate those in need. connecting them to the resources available to end the abuse. bc"we're not there to tell them what to do, we're there to give them options and help is out there, and explain how domestic violence works." lh"this doesn't have to affect them for the rest of their lives." bc "i would say we can go on one house call to the same house maybe seven times before that person will actually make a move and do something." the bonds forged between d-v responders and officers run deeper than just response to calls. lh"with them sitting right there in my seat, i can just chat with them and debrief and it's it's really awesome." bc"speaks volumes for hpd that they are willing to go the extra mile because there's no one that we know that does this" mw: huntsville p-d is one of the only departments in the country to offer this service. a small team of 15... volunteer their time to serve their community. riding shotgun.... they work second and third shifts friday through monday. jh"these people go out every weekend they do not wear a vest, they ride in police cars in the most dangerous situations and they are willing to do whatever it takes to help somebody get the help they need." jolene heckman is the executive director of crisis services. jh"unfortunately we'll never be able to cover all the calls, and calls are hundreds a month, thousands a year." mw asks: what can the community do to help support your cause and your efforts? jh "supporting victims of domestic violence, believing them, listening to them, making sure that they're getting that power back, because a lot of domestic violence has power and control and that's what we're teaching is letting them know they have choices." dt"we don't take it lightly you know that nobody should be putting their hands on anybody else took over control over anything." huntsville investigator daphne treece has witnessed first hand... how influential the trained responders can be when it comes to getting information they need to hold the abusers accountable. dt "somebody in their corner, trying to give them back their confidence it is very important" nats car ride lh "roughly half of our calls are d-v related in some form or fashion." more than just a booklet with contact numbers... this unique partnership allows h-p-d to tailor their response to meet the individual needs of the community. lh"people respond to face-to-face rather than like oh here is this number." bc"my goal when we get there is if i can leave that victim in a better place than i found her, then i feel like i've accomplished something." lh"yes you help people but to be able to try and make a difference in somebody's life and try and be that positive force of the day because usually when you run into people it's the worst day of their life." in huntsville, mw waay 31 news. if you or someone you know needs help leaving an abusive relationship, help is available 24/7. you can call the hotline 716-1000 or 1-800-691-8426 or huntsville police. crisis services of north alabama is always looking for volunteers. to learn more about their d-v responder program and to learn about other ways you can help victims right here in our community, open this story on