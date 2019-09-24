Speech to Text for Citizens Want Dangerous Intersection Fixed

lauderdale county residents are calling for something to be done about a dangerous intersection after a teen was killed on her way to school. state troopers told waay31 the fatal crash happened at the intersection of lauderdale county road 144 and 25 at 7:35 this morning. 17 year old victoria elliot was killed. her car was struck by a truck at the intersection. the driver of the truck was not injured. waay31's breken terry is live at the intersection with what people want to see changed, breken? people who live in this area tell me there either needs to be a four way stop at this intersection or a caution light because there have been numerous wrecks here including a bus accident a few years ago. marks- we lived across the street when the rogers high school bus got hit and that should have told somebody something right there. charles marks told waay31 he was up tuesday morning when this scene started to play out again. marks- i heard it and it sounded like a stick of dynamite went off. marks who just had surgery ran outside of his house and saw the crash that killed 17 year old victoria elliot. marks- a young person lost their life. there's nothing much you can say except something needs to be done that's just how it is. county road 144 has stop signs in both directions but county road 25 doesn't. marks and others believe adding two more stop signs or a caution light could save lives in the future. marks- people would be more aware plus you've got trees blocking you know. we reached out to the lauderdale county road engineer but he is out of the office