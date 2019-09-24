Speech to Text for Huntsville pastor shares his path to recovery

happening now. the partnership for a drug-free community is preparing to host their first road to recovery event tonight to help people recover from their drug addiction. it starts at 5pm at 2201 clinton avenue west in huntsville. waay 31's shosh bedrosian is there now and spoke to one of the speakers at tonight's event. -najahe -i spoke with a local pastor who will be sharing his story about his 15 year struggle with drugs and his journey to recovery. pastor dave draper, overcame drug addition "i realized i needed help. i cried out to god. i literally cried out to god to help me. i denied i was a drug addict for a long time but i had to come to grips with it that i was on drugs. i was a drug addict" dave draper is now a pastor at a local church in huntsville. he struggled with using and dealing drugs. he tells me he was a functioning drug addict, who was able to work a normal job...and is even a veteran. draper wants anyone who has a drug addiction to know they need to ask for help. pastor dave draper, overcame drug addition "you have to admit to yourself that you have a problem and when you do that, that's the first role to recovery...is admitting that you need help" nineteen agencies will be at the recovery resource fair to talk about the services they provide to help those who want to quit. the organization is expecting over 150 people to attend and they want people to know this is an opportunity to get better. jacqueline carter, development coordinator at a partnership for a drug-free community in huntsville "sometimes you give up because you don't have anyone to hand you something, but today we're handing them hope...we're handing them resources" the partnership for a drug-free community said that even if you decide not to come, you can stop by and pick up resources from their office at any time. reporting live in huntsville, sb waay