Speech to Text for Rogers High School senior killed in car crash on her way to school

new details. a lauderdale county community is stunned by the death of a high school senior, who died in a crash on her way to school. 17 year old - victoria elliot - died this morning in a crash in greenhill. it happened at the intersection of county roads 144 and 25. troopers say she was hit by a car and died on the scene. waay31's breken terry is live at rogers high school where news of elliot's death spread quickly. breken? it's been an emotional day here at rogers high school i saw many parents coming to the school to console their kids who were friends with victoria. counselors through out the lauderdale county school system have been here all day talking with students. burks- she had a lot of friends here. the principal of rogers high school says victoria elliot was a well known student, band member and friend to all. burks- she was in the band and played in the band. that was something she enjoyed doing. principal jamie burks said victoria was a bit shy until you got to know her but she always had a smile on her face. burks- bright student. good grades and well liked not only by her piers but faculty and staff as well.