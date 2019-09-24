Speech to Text for Huntsville police: ‘Suspicious package’ found near Alabama A&M gymnasium is not a threat

new information! huntsville police say there's no threat at alabama a&m after a call about a supicious package! waay 31's sierra phillips just arrived at the school. sierra what have you learned since police gave the all clear? in the last 30 minutes police left the scene. students i've talked with told me they were given the all clear around 2:30 this afternoon. officials say the suspicious package was found right here at elmore gym. once the call came in around 12:15 students and staff were evacuated and huntsville police came to divert traffic. this type of call is especially concerning because a large residential building is just next door. luckily, police say bomb squad confirmed the package is harmless. and since i arrived students have been calm, and headed in and out of the gym. reporting live in hsv sp waay31 news.