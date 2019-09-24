Clear

Venus May Have Supported Life

Venus may have supported life 3 billion years ago.

the weekends. new this morning.. this picture may look like earth -- but nasa scientists say it's actually venus! as you may remember from 6th grade science class -- venus is the hottest planet in the solar system. researchers believe venus could have been a habitable planet a short two or three billion years ago! now -- venus reaches average temperatures of 462 degrees, just a few degrees off from what it feels like right here at home..
