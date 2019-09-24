Speech to Text for Taste Of Huntsville Announcement

happening today -- in just a few hours we'll learn the restaurants and their menus for this year's "taste of huntsville." the annual event is a fundraiser that benefits the downtown rescue mission and the kids to love foundation. it happens next tuesday - october 1st - at the von braun center. the announcement will be this morning at the downtown rescue mission chapel in huntsville at 10:30.