Speech to Text for UAH Officer Involved Indictment

were hurt. new information this morning on a police chase that ended in shots fired. according to court documents clifford landers was indicted by a grand jury on several charges including 2 attempted murder charges. a university of alabama in huntsvile spokesperson said their officer tried to pull over landers in march and he sped away. huntsville police joined in the chase and it ended downtown. police say landers tried rammed 2 u-a-h police cars and tired to hit the officers with his car. that's when the u-a-h officer fired