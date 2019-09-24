Clear

Huntsville Man Shot At Cops Indictment

Man indicted on three counts of attempted murder.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 8:15 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 8:15 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

waay 31 news. new details this morning on a man accused of shooting at huntsville police officers. a grand jury indicted devron booker on 8 charges including 3 counts of attempted murder! according to police -- he shot at three officers back in january after they tried to arrest him because of a carjacking incident. luckily none of the officers
