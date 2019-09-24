Speech to Text for Pedestrian Hit Investigation

land you up to 30 days in jail. alabama state troopers are investigating after a pedestrian is hit and killed by a car. it happened monday night on old moulton road in morgan county. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in decatur with what we know right now. pat...marie...right now information is very limited...but we do know -- as you said -- that pedestrian is dead following that car accident. take a look at your screen... this is video from the scene of that crash. alabama state troopers are investigating and decatur police helped out. we also know the moulton volunteer fire department helped direct traffic as state troopers investigated. right now it's unknown what caused the crash. this morning i will be making calls to the alabama state troopers to learn more information on this accident. once i have those details i will be sure to pass them along to you both here and online. reporting live in decatur, rr,