Speech to Text for Brush Fire In Madison County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you walk outside anywhere in alabama-- you can feel how dry the air is. right now the drought monitor is showing that most of north alabama is in abnormally dry conditions... and fire fighters are telling us even the smallest embers could spark a fire. the alabama forestry commission says in the last month, over 300-fires have burned more than 32-hundred acres. the sunday night fire started in the woods in new market-- firefighters say they had to cut down part of a fence to get to it. moore's mill is one of the fire departments that responded to fire... and they say cigarette butts could cause a fire... and they are asking people not to burn anything right now even if it's in your backyard. the forestry commission tells us they will lift the advisory or cancel it depending on rainfall amounts for the counties. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.