Speech to Text for Student Hit By Car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today extra staff members will be outside decatur middle school to help monitor the streets as students head home from school. this is after a seventh grade student was hit by a car while crossing somerville road -- just outside of the crosswalk -- yesterday afternoon. waay 31's rodneya ross is live outside the school this morning with what we can expect. pat...marie...i'm standing on the only sidewalk near the schools. this is between the middle and high schools. but we're learning many students cross the street outside of the crosswalk because there are no sidewalks on the other side of the street. that's what happened yesterday afternoon that led to a seventh grade student getting hit. there's a crosswalk at the intersection of somerville road and beech road -- but once you get across there are no sidewalks. so students cross somerville outside of the crosswalk to get to an alley to walk home. we learned a high school student was the driver of the car that hit the seventh grader....that teen won't face charges because they were obeying traffic laws and the middle schooler ran out in front of the car. the seventh grader was taken to decatur-morgan hospital with non-life threatening injuries. we talked to a sixth grade student who saw the student get hit -- he tells us he's worried about his safety. i feel fear that maybe that will happen to me when i cross the walk we did reach out to mayor tab bowling and decatur city council to see what they have to saw about the lack of sidewalks on beech road. they told us they are open to having conversations about adding sidewalks to the area to help keep everyone safe. for now -- decatur city schools will have extra staff monitoring the streets -- and are encouraging parents to talk to their students about using the crosswalk. reporting live in decatur, rr, waay 31 news.