Tuesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we'll start with waay 31's rodneya ross. alabama state troopers are investigating after a pedestrian is hit and killed. it happened monday night on old moulton road in morgan county. we know decatur police helped the state troopers with the scene. i have reached out to state troopers for more information. once it becomes available we'll be sure to update you. marie... today -- extra school staff members will be outside decatur middle school to make sure students cross the street safely. that's because a seventh grade student was hit by a car when he didn't use a crosswalk. we learned he was hit by a high school student -- that student will not face any charges because the driver was obeying traffic laws. this morning we know the jackson county deputy involved in the shooting at the courthouse is back at work.. authorities said the deputy shot a man who had a gun and was trying to get into the courthouse. that man will face charges in the future. the sheriff's office said they'll review the security plan for the courthouse. but in the meantime -- the state bureau of investigation is handling the case. the decatur fire marshall is now investigating a playground fire as arson. officials say surveillance video shows the fire was set on purpose. they say they'renow working to get a copy of the video to identify the person. the playground at the "vivian turner early learning center" burned to the ground earlier this month. casey.