Change wanted after student hit by car

Student hit by car

waay31 is hearing from a sixth grader at decatur middle school who witnessed a student get hit by a car as they were trying to get home! decatur city schools say the 7th grader was crossing somerville road - outside of the crosswalk - when they were hit. the school district says the student ran across the street outside of the crosswalk so they could take a nearby shortcut. waay31's steven dilsizian put together this report earlier - digging into the lack of sidewalks on a nearby road that could have played a factor in the accident. ake sot: mario perez - sixth grader at decatur middle school "i heard my teacher, my fourth period teacher yell don't go that way kids, but they didn't listen" mario perez started walking out of decatur middle school when he saw two students run across somerville road.... trying to get home. take sot: mario perez - sixth grader at decatur middle school "first kid didn't get hit but the second kid did get hit by the car... like oh gosh" dwight satterfield - decatur city schools deputy superintendent of safety - says around 3:30 on monday, a 7th grader was hit by a car driven by a high school student. the victim was taken to decatur morgan hospital with non-life threatening injuries. satterfield tells me no charges will be filed against the driver since they were driving the proper speed and the student ran out in front without being in the crosswalk. satterfield says students run across the street to get to an alley to go home since there is no sidewalks on beech street. take sot: mario perez - sixth grader at decatur middle school "no sidewalks, the only sidewalk is between the high school and the middle school" i've contacted the mayor and decatur city council members about the lack of sidewalks on beech street. both tell me they are open to discussing the addition of sidewalks to make sure everyone is safe. perez says whenever he crosses the street, he'll remember what he saw. take sot: mario perez - sixth grader at decatur middle school "i feel fear that maybe that will happen to me when i cross the walk" there will be extra staff members monitoring the streets as students leave school tomorrow. the school district is urging parents to