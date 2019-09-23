Speech to Text for Pedestrian hit and killed in Decatur

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start tonight with breaking news! you're taking a live look at the scene where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle! this all happened near old moulton road in decatur. that's near the mud tavern volunteer fire department. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's steven dilsizian joins us live at the sceen with what he's learned. waay31 is hearing from a sixth grader at decatur middle