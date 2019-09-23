Clear

09/23/19 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Speech to Text for 09/23/19 Late Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today is the first official day of it may not feel like it, but today is the first official day of fall. a new forecast from the national oceanic and atmospheric administration says all 50 states should see a warmer than average autumn. noaa's latest prediction reflects the warming trend that taken place over the past few decades. chief meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events