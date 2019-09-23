Speech to Text for Helping Others Through Art

there's a unique program underway in jackson county aimed at helping those recovering from drug addiction -- and their children as well. waay 31 news anchor pat simon takes a closer look at how this program and it's founder are actually painting a picture of hope. nats up! this isn't your typical art class. nats and sonya clemons isn't your typical art teacher. nats every friday, the art lady as she is affectionately known ... meets with her students of all ages to create, draw and dabble. nats .. but in this class, they are using vivid colors to literally brush away deep scars - from drug abuse. as a longtime resident - sonya always knew that "art" could be the answer here. sonya clemons - the art lady "in jackson county we don't have a lot of creative opportunities. that is changing. but i noticed maybe in the recovery community, it could be an asset." so she gathered her paintbrushes, paint and canvas and made an offer to someone who could help her make a difference. judge john graham - jackson county drug court "she said this is a great program and i want to do something to help." jackson county drug court judge john graham. . judge john graham - jackson county drug court "i'm all for anything that can help people who are in recovery, but i just didn't have my mind around what an arts program could do for folks struggling with drug addition. i didn't have the vision. she had the vision." sonya spent years creating that vision through these colorful murals displayed in schools throughout north alabama and tennessee. they're filled with bright images of encouragement and happiness. it's that experience that she wanted to share with those who are struggling with recovery - including their kids. sonya clemons - the art lady "i was hoping and thinking the new art program might be therapeutic and might give them something to do and open up new opportunities for them." now in its third year, sonya claims this is the only program of its type in the state ... and possibly the nation. the "pictures of hope" program is enhancing an already 85- percent drug recovery success rate. it's not mandatory - but it's very popular. judge john graham - jackson county drug court "i've had people say they did not have joy in their lives until they sat down with their child at that table. that it helped them see the little things the human things that a parent and child can do together." and no one, no matter their situation, is turned away. judge john graham - jackson county drug court "we don't have to beg people to go to art class. they love to go to art class and they love sonya because she believes in them and sees the good in them." just like she saw the good in brian monty - one of sonya's first students. brian monty - student "i was drinking and drugging myself to death - dying slowly." nats it took jailtime for brian to stop fooling himself - and try something new to break his cycle of self destruction. brian monty - student "the getting involved and getting outside of yourself is the big change." it turns out art became a critical part of brian's recovery - and the art lady showed him the way. brian monty - student "at first i thought it as kind of funny because i am 46 years old and i am doing art projects , but its actually very enjoyable. it's a great wway after a long day of hard work. it's a great way to unwind." pat simon - sonya admits that there's a compelling reason why she started this program to help those like brian stay on the path to recovery. she actually knew someone who died early ... after waisting his life away ... her father. sonya clemons - the art lady "he had a heart attack in his sleep when he was 42." when her father came home from vietnam , he wasn't much of a stay at home type: out all night - drugs and booze. but she'll never forget when he encouraged her to pick up that first paint brush and pursue her passion to help others. sonya clemons - the art lady "i feel like because of my background i feel like i can relate to them very well." nats "that's good" using canvas to create a bond ... nats "joy hope fun!" where art ... for these students and this teacher - is a work in progress ... just like healing. in jackson county, pat simon waay 31 news. the "pictures of hope" classes are free to those in the drug court program and their children. for more information, just visit our website waay-tv dot