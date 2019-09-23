Speech to Text for High Schools Find New Pool For Practice

two madison county high school swim teams are back in action less than a week after being booted from their home pool at alabama a&m. waay 31's ashley carter is live at the mount caramel neighborhood swimming pool where she watched the teams practice. ashley? between the coaches and the swimmers there was nothing but smiles today and the swimmers could barely wait to hop back into a pool. they said even though they'll only be swimming here temporarily...th ey're grateful to have somewhere to swim. the buckhorn high school coach glenn carr says his swim team was surprised and overjoyed to learn they'd have a temporary pool to practice in carr says they've had to cancel several meets but were able to get one back carr told me the swimming community is like a family...and once they found out madison county schools had no pool ...they wanted to do whatever they could to help. glenn carr, buckhorn hs swim coach "hands came from all directions, so i had people reaching out to me from a bunch of different pools. david shipp, madison county hs swim coach: "for mount carmel to allow us to use their facility is a godsend, i mean you know we had no place to practice" because the pool is outdoors...the teams will only be using it for the next two weeks...but in the meantime the coaches are still working day to find their swim teams a more permanent home. i did call alabama a&m today...they said other than the statement they gave us friday, they were not releasing anything further about it. reporting live in huntsville ashley carter waay 31