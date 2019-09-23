Speech to Text for Unmarked Graves Uncovered During Development

tonight some human remains are being analyzed, after being found on a construction site in madison county. they were found about a mile from the kroger on moores mill road in new market. earlier this month an unmarked cemetery was uncovered in south huntsville behind a laundromat off the parkway. and as the area undergoes an explosion in growth, it could become more common. waay 31's sydney martin shows us how the discoveries impact the contractors who find them. jason lee, contractor, "i would be really surprised to be a contractor on that project and have to deal with that. that wouldn't be a good day." jason lee told me he was surprised to hear human remains were found at a subdivision development site last week in new market.. lee told me he's a lifelong resident of madison county and says the area doesn't look like it used to. jason lee, contractor, "the rural areas are becoming the city. you have your separation between madison, huntville, south huntsville and now they're all just coming together and the county is becoming the city it just gets bigger and bigger." with development, lee said these unmarked graves could become something we might hear more about it. jason lee, contractor, "we're unearthing a lot of stuff and there are a lot of new projects happening around here so with the growth i think possibly you'll uncover more stuff." the madison county sheriff's office says it doesn't think foul play was involved .. and doesn't believe there are anymore unmarked graves on the site. they haven't identified the remains or determined how old they are. lee tells me if his workers came across something like this they would stop work immediately and call authorities... jason lee, contractor, "we're probably going to call it an early week." syd, "the madison county sheriff's office told me the coroners office along with their crime scene unit removed the remains after they were uncovered and they're still working to determine what's next. again, they don't think foul play was involved and it's just an older grave. in mad co sm waay 31 news. we asked huntsville police about the criminal investigation still underway in south huntsville. in that case, the property owner is being investigated to see if he knew the land contained a cemetery from the 1800s ... before he started developing it. police told us the investigation is on-going and