Speech to Text for Assistant AG Will Lead Parole Board

we start tonight with breaking news! governor kay ivey announced - assistant attorney general leigh gwathney - will serve as chair of the state parole board. the decision comes less than a week after the current chairwoman said she planned to resign. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's breken terry has been making calls since the governor's decision was released. breken -- what have you learned since we saw you at 5? within the last 3o minutes i've been making phone calls to victims families about gwatheny's appointment. victims families tell me they are breathing a sigh of relife because gwathney is coming over from the attorney generals office. she will start october 16th. one of the reasons victims families are excited to see this new appointment is because she's coming straight over from the ag's office and they feel she knows the issues with the parole board. steve marshall fought for the parole law to be passed to fix the issues at the parole board and victims families feel like this is more much needed change. we know gwathney has a prosecutor background. she's been with the attorney generals office since 2014. gwatheny said, ""i am eager to work with my fellow board members and director graddick in restoring public trust in our state pardons and paroles system." head's resignation will be effective october 1st and gwatheny will step in on october 16th live in flo bt waay31. - we're waiting for responses from several state officials -- as well as victims' advocates. as soon as we hear back -- we'll share their statements on air and online. for our previous reporting on the state's broken parole system -- and the reforms now in effect, head to waay