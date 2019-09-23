Speech to Text for Unmarked Graves Discovered In New Market

reported. new information this evening --- more human remains have been unearthed at a development ... this time in new market. the madison county sheriff's office said the remains were found about a mile from the kroger on moores mill road. waay 31's sydney martin is live near the site, after working all day to learn more about the discovery. sydney? dan, najahe - the sheriff's office told me their investigators, crime scene unit and the coroner's office all responded here on tuesday. they're working to determine when the grave was placed on this land, but don't think there is foul play. tom mcgee, works nearby, "i was just driving by there and noticed nice houses were going to be built. i had no idea they were going to uncover a body." tom mcgee told he drives moores mill road everyday to and from work..and had no idea an investigation into human remains was underway. the madison county sheriff's office said the remains were uncovered during construction last week...and believe they're from an unmarked grave. the sheriffs' office said they are working to determine the age of the grave but think it's been there awhile. mcgee told me he wants to know more about what was previously on the land before the developer took over. tom mcgee, works nearby, "maybe the previous land owner buried some of their family there...who knows." now, a cemetery sits adjacent to the new development and also sits in front of part of it..so mcgee told me he had questions about if the grave site was supposed to be there . tom mcgee, works nearby, " maybe it was a part of the cemetery and somehow a body got lost in the confusion since the tombstone wasn't there." the sheriff's office told me they have no reason to believe any other graves are on the construction site..or that it is related to the cemetery. the remains are now with the coroner... who will determine how old they are. the sheriff's office will determine the next steps. construction is allowed to resume here at the subdivision. live in madison county sm waay 31 news.